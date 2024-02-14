Wildcats defeat two conference foes

The Wildcats hosted the Rangers from Iberia on Thursday, February 8, for a conference matchup. It was a close contest until the end, when Licking pulled ahead to secure the win.

Licking trailed 17-15 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter the Wildcats outscored the Rangers 18-14 to lead 33-31 going into halftime. In the third quarter both teams exchanged blows as the Rangers outscored the Wildcats 20-18, tying the score at 51-51 going into the fourth quarter. The Wildcat defense took over in the final period as they outscored the Rangers 20-9, for a 71-60 victory.

Keyton Cook scored 25 points with 14 rebounds, followed closely by Austin James with 24 points and 7 rebounds. Roston Stockard also scored in double figures, with 18 points. Kannon Buckner and Carter Sullins rounded out the scoring with 2 apiece. The Wildcats shot 48 percent from the field and 88 percent from the free throw line.

Licking improved to 17-5 on the season and 6-1 in the conference with the win.

“I was proud of our efforts on both ends of the floor. Our guys fought through adversity for the entire 32 minutes. Each player showed heart and determination and fought through the storm to come out on top. They just found a way; they showed a lot of toughness tonight.” ~ Coach Gambill

Photos by Shari Harris

The JV Wildcats came out on top of the Rangers 65-48. They started out fast, scoring 24 points in the first quarter and only giving up 10 points. Nate Gambill had 23 points to lead the way, Lake Wade had 13, and Karson Walker added 11. Also scoring were Benton Corley with 8, Josh Wade 3, Kolton Sullins 3, Conway Adey 2 and Brently Morris 2.

The JV improved to 17-2 overall and 7-0 in conference.

“The team was really working well together tonight, sharing the ball and getting everyone involved. It may have been one of our best rebounding games of the year, which allowed us to get easy buckets in transition and second chance points.” ~ Coach Chris Harris

Photos by Shari Harris

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, February 6, the Wildcats traveled to Newburg for a conference matchup. The Wildcats trailed 7-9 at the end of the first quarter and 17-23 at halftime. After the break, Licking rallied to take a 34-30 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats outscored the Wolves 27-16 in the final period to win 61-46.

Roston Stockard scored 18, Keyton Cook 17 with 8 rebounds, and Austin James 13. Carter Sullins finished with 5 assists. The Wildcats shot 54 percent from the floor and 82 percent from the free throw line.

Licking improved to 16-5 on the season and 5-1 in the conference.

“I was very pleased with our effort on the road in a tough conference game. Our guys fought back after being down to take the lead and hung on through the fourth quarter.” ~ Coach Gambill

The JV faced the Wolves for a half of a game, coming out on top 20-17. Karson Walker, Benton Corley, and Brently Morris each had 4 points in the win.