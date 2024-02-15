Obituary – Diana Decker

Diana Decker, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully at her home on February 13, 2024, with her devoted husband by her side. She was born on September 6, 1936, in Cook County, Ill. Diana lived a life filled with joy and touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. She was 87 years, 5 months and 7 days of age.

Diana had a fulfilling career throughout her life. She worked as a secretary and later as a line technician with General Motors in Fort Wayne, Ind. This is also where she met the love of her life, Fred Decker and they were married on February 14, 1988, and they began an adventure that lasted for nearly 36 years.

She was a devout Christian, having accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Her belief served as a guiding light, providing her with strength, love and hope throughout her life.

When Diana wasn’t busy with her career, she found solace in pursuing her hobbies and interests. Knitting and making afghans brought her immense pleasure as she poured love into every stitch. Her skill and creativity were admired by all who received these beautiful creations. Additionally, Diana had a passion for collecting Precious Moments figurines. Each figurine held a special place in her heart and displayed the sentimental nature she cherished. She also cultivated a love for gardening, particularly nurturing impatiens flowers.

But perhaps what truly defined Diana’s joyful spirit was her love for socializing and playing cards. She found great happiness in connecting with others and building cherished memories around the card table. Whether it was engaging in lighthearted banter or strategizing winning moves, Diana’s presence added warmth to every gathering. Diana’s outgoing personality was evident in every aspect of her life. She possessed an innate ability to make those around her feel comfortable and valued. Her smile could light up a room, and her infectious laughter was contagious to all who were around her. It is no wonder that she formed countless friendships that lasted through the years.

Diana had an immense affection for Florida and its glorious weather. Diana and Fred moved there in 2000 after retiring. She delighted in the sunshine and tropical breeze that enveloped her in that delightful state. It was there that she felt truly at home, basking in the splendor of the Florida sun.

Diana was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Hull; five uncles, Leonard, Laurence and his wife, Marion, Hap, Chuck and Richard; three aunts, Gladys, Ethyl and Lily.

Diana is survived by her loving husband, Fred Decker; four grandchildren, Steve Hull, Kelly Hull, Diana Hull and Laura Hull; two step-sons, Fred Decker Jr. and his wife, Tonya, of Jefferson City, Mo., and Steven Decker and his wife, Tina, of Van Wert, Ohio.

Diana Decker’s zest for life and unwavering spirit will forever be imprinted in our hearts. As we bid farewell to this remarkable woman who touched our lives in countless ways, let us remember her with love and gratitude.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Mountain Grove, Mo. Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhoime.com.