Obituary – Sarah A. Johnson

Sarah Ann Johnson was born to Harvey and Anna Johnson, on June 23, 1962, in Waynesville, Mo. She died peacefully on February 13, 2024, at the age of 61, from complications from follicular lymphoma.

Sarah grew up in Big Piney, Mo. She attended a two-room school in Big Piney from first through eighth grade and graduated from Plato High School in 1980.

Sarah attended Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University) in Springfield. She graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education in 1985, and a Master’s Degree in Education with an emphasis in reading in 1988. While attending college, she met Ken Tucker. They were married on May 24, 1985, a week after they received their Bachelor’s degrees.

Sarah and Ken moved to St. Louis, in 1988, to explore job opportunities. In 1989, they bought their home in St. Charles and have remained there ever since. Sarah taught Head Start, preschool and Adult Basic Education courses early in her teaching career. She taught for 30 years in the Missouri Public School System, teaching in the Francis Howell, Clayton and Mehlville School Districts. She was a first and second-grade classroom teacher, but the majority of her time was spent teaching reading. She retired in 2020, after the Covid-19 pandemic closed in-person teaching for many months.

Sarah impacted thousands of students throughout her teaching career, and many fellow teachers through teacher training and the courses she taught at Southeast Missouri State University.

Sarah is survived by her husband, of 38 years, Kenneth Tucker; as well as her mother, Anna Johnson; sister, Shirley Johnson, of Licking, Mo.; her niece and great niece, Michelle Turner and Karlene Hoch, of Union, Mo.; brother-in-law, Eddie Weaver, of Arlington, Mo.; and niece, nephew-in-law and great nephew, Amber, Jacob and Jackson Hayden, of Columbia, Mo.

Her father, Harvey Johnson, and sister, Susan Weaver, preceded her in death.

Sarah enjoyed visiting many countries around the world and she visited 45 of the 50 United States. Road trips to visit Historic Sites and National Parks with Ken were some of her favorite adventures. In addition to traveling, Sarah enjoyed reading, golfing and spending time with her family.

Sarah greatly appreciated the outstanding care she received at St. Luke’s Cancer Care Center in Chesterfield, Mo. Dr. Mark Fesler and his entire staff made dealing with a cancer diagnosis easier in every way. She also appreciated the care provided to her at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Westwood, Kan., and at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Parkview Tower in St. Louis, Mo.

She will be deeply missed.