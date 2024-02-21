A royal holiday

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Many throughout the Licking community enjoyed Valentine’s Day 2024 by sharing and giving flowers, cards, balloons, chocolates, food, games and camaraderie.

By the middle of the 18th century in America it was common for not only lovers but also friends to express their affection by celebrating Valentine’s Day. The tradition continues through today as seen by the many parties held last Wednesday.

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree began coordinating a “Give a Gift” Balloon event earlier this month for donations of heart balloons by the community to those at Hickory Manor Nursing Home and Licking Residential Care. Their goal was accomplished as 142 balloons were delivered on Valentine’s Day. Delivery of that many floating hearts was a challenge when it appeared that the vehicle exhaust was balloons, but shock, surprise and delight greeted them upon arrival at their locations.

“We want to thank the community for your help in brightening the day and lives of the recipients,” said Manager Teresa Countryman. Candy and batteries were also delivered.

Photos by Christy Porter

Hickory Manor Nursing Home crowned their Valentine King Larry Keaton and Queen Linda Parks. Keaton was presented with a box of chocolates and Parks received an aromatic bouquet of roses. Administrator Lindi Schmitt and Activity Director Ginger Duffey participated in the festivities that included cookies, snack mix and punch.

Photos by Christy Porter

Licking Residential Care crowned their Valentine Queen Opal Beasley, who shared that she was a 1957 LHS graduate, a cheerleader, and participated as a mascot with the marching band. Activity Director Macey Harrison served attendees at the party, who enjoyed a cake from Town & Country Supermarket, punch, and a meat and cheese snack tray while sharing stories.

The party continued at the Licking Senior Center where all attendees received a Valentine’s bag of candy before playing Valentine Bingo, the Couples Newlywed Game, won by Jerry and Barbara Lewis, and other Valentine brainteasers. Sweet prizes were awarded. A beautiful quilt donated by Ann Liebert was raffled during the party and happily won by Christy Porter.

Photos by Christy Porter

Judged by the smiles, laughter and good cheer, Valentine’s Day 2024 was a success.