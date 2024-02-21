FFA Week celebration begins

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Licking FFA Chapter served breakfast to approximately 140 members of the community Saturday morning as they kicked off FFA Week, which continues through Friday, February 23.

FFA members show their support for our community in multiple ways throughout the year including work done at the Licking Mill and assistance in local celebration of the holidays.

“My students enjoy going out and meeting and talking to community members,” said Advisor Rae Kirkwood.

She continued, “I just want to thank the community for continuing to support the Licking FFA Chapter, as well as my students for working so hard over the last few weeks preparing for FFA Week.”

The Community Breakfast was a tasty expression of appreciation to the community from the Licking FFA Chapter. Partakers’ comments included that the food was delicious and plentiful, and the kids provided great service and were very attentive. The menu included pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, with an assortment of beverages offered.

Sunday, FFA members attended services in official dress at the Licking Assembly of God or with their own churches.

Tuesday you may have noticed tractors around town, with drivers dressed appropriately, as it was Drive Your Tractor Day.

Wednesday FFA officers were scheduled to serve Licking R-VIII teachers lunch, a Chapter Meeting was scheduled for Thursday and the Chapter was prepared for an Elementary Petting Zoo on Friday.

Thank you FFA members for all you do for our community!

Photos by Christy Porter