 Skip to content

K of C first Fish Fry of the year

| |

Photo by Christy Porter
Carolyn Wulff (left) was kept very busy delivering carryout for the Knights of Columbus Fish Fry Friday evening. Joan Brannam (right) was delighted to have dinner delivered.

Photo by Christy Porter
Manning the fryers in the cold temperatures were, from left, Nick Jur, Mark Thompson, Jon Murry, Andrew Clark and Father (Roy) Rayappa Chinnabathini.

Photo by Christy Porter
Among those serving at the fish fry were, from left, front row: Rose Nabity, Renee Todaro and Lori Moncrief; back row: Mary Stone, Donna Schroder, Chris Cox, Jackie Kuhn, Matt Seiler and Charlie Kuhn.

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Knights of Columbus held their first fish fry of the year on Friday night at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Photo by Christy Porter

Richard Hofstetter and Charlie Kuhn counted 125 meals served, approximately 45 of those being carryout, likely due to the cold temperatures. Suzie Blackburn coordinated the carryout.

Photo by Christy Porter

Photo by Christy Porter

Lee Roy Lassiter sold 50/50 raffle tickets; Jerry Lewis won the raffle and donated the $66 prize back to the Knights of Columbus.

The Fish Fry was considered a success and the Knights of Columbus wish to thank everyone for their support and for coming out. The Knights donate to area non-profits with funds raised throughout the year.

Photo by Christy Porter

The Wildcat Travel Club also had a presence at the Fish Fry with Abigail Penn selling raffle tickets for a quilt; they are raising funds for a future trip. There’s still time to participate, as the quilt will be raffled later in the spring.

Photos by Christy Porter

Posted in News

Leave a Comment