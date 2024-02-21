K of C first Fish Fry of the year

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Knights of Columbus held their first fish fry of the year on Friday night at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Richard Hofstetter and Charlie Kuhn counted 125 meals served, approximately 45 of those being carryout, likely due to the cold temperatures. Suzie Blackburn coordinated the carryout.

Lee Roy Lassiter sold 50/50 raffle tickets; Jerry Lewis won the raffle and donated the $66 prize back to the Knights of Columbus.

The Fish Fry was considered a success and the Knights of Columbus wish to thank everyone for their support and for coming out. The Knights donate to area non-profits with funds raised throughout the year.

The Wildcat Travel Club also had a presence at the Fish Fry with Abigail Penn selling raffle tickets for a quilt; they are raising funds for a future trip. There’s still time to participate, as the quilt will be raffled later in the spring.

Photos by Christy Porter