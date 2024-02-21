Lady ’Cats wrap up regular season

The Licking Lady Wildcats traveled to Dixon Monday to complete an undefeated run through the Frisco League Conference for the third year in a row.

Licking outscored Dixon 15-4 in the first quarter and 18-7 in the second to lead 33-11 at the break.

The lead ballooned to 30 plus, but two late 3s from Dixon cut it to 25. Licking was able to play all 12 girls throughout the game and cruised to a 55-21 victory.

Allie Hock led scorers with 18 points, Hannah Medlock added 15, Addison Floyd had 10, Morgan Stone 6, Linzie Wallace 2, Kinley Keaton 2 and Finley Sullins 2.

“The girls scratched their way through another Frisco League schedule. It wasn’t always pretty but we got the job done.” ~ Coach Rissler

With Friday’s Doniphan games canceled due to weather, the Dixon game wrapped up their regular season. The Wildcats are ranked first in District play, with a first round bye. They will play the winner of the first round Seymour/Houston game on Wednesday, February 21, at 6 p.m. The Championship game will be Friday, February 23, at 6 p.m. Districts for the Lady ’Cats will be held in Seymour.