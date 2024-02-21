Licking Schools celebrate Kindness Week

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking students were challenged to “Change Your World” last week during Kindness Week 2024.

Monday’s challenge was “Be the change! And change the world.” Town greeters could be seen at businesses and at the elementary school, with flowers, notes and smiles for those they met. Volunteer opportunities were shared with high school students. Four days of teacher shout-outs and 5th hour interview clips also began on Monday.

Tuesday, students were asked to “Give thanks! And change our World.” Junior high students participated in saying thank you to many community partners who support the school. National Honor Society students welcomed the elementary students to school. The second grade made valentines for residents at Licking Residential Care Center.

“I Love You Day!” was on Wednesday. Student Council members handed out muffins to students arriving at school. Hearts were placed into random library books and on car windshields.

Thursday’s challenge was “Be kind to yourself! And change your world.” A self-care selfies wall was established, FCA offered “Soul Care” and the Junior High participated in a kindness lesson called “Nobody Wins.”

These were some of the events scheduled throughout the week, with teachers, administrators and students looking for opportunities to show their kindness.