Wildcats celebrate Senior Night

The Licking Wildcats boys basketball team celebrated their Senior Night on Tuesday, February 13, with their six seniors honored. Keyton Cook, Garrett Gorman, Logan Gorman, Austin James, Gage Nicholson and Austin Stephens were recognized for their contributions to the Wildcat basketball program.

Keyton Cook is the son of Travis and Kristy Cook. He is a member of the Varsity Wildcats Basketball and Baseball teams, National Honor Society (NHS), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and Pep Club. He will attend St. Charles Community College to play baseball and continue his education afterward studying physical therapy.

Garrett Gorman is the son of Rawly and Jodie Gorman. He is a member of the Varsity Wildcats Basketball and Baseball teams, FCA, FCCLA, Science Club and Pep Club. He will attend Missouri State University at West Plains (MSU-WP) to pursue a general education degree.

Logan Gorman is the son of Kenny and Kristie Gorman. He is a member of the Varsity Wildcats Basketball and Baseball teams and FCA. He plans to attend barber school at the Academy of Hair Design in Springfield and eventually open his own shop and start a family.

Austin James is the son of Christie and Matt Little. He is a member of the Varsity Wildcats Basketball team, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and E-sports. He plans to work in the field of masonry, get married and start a family after graduation.

Gage Nicholson is the son of Shawn Nicholson and Jennifer Nicholson. He is a member of the Varsity Wildcats Basketball team, FCA and Science Club. He plans to travel the world after graduation and start a family.

Austin Stephens is the son of Jimmie and Amber Stephens. He is a member of the Varsity Wildcats Basketball and Baseball teams, FCA, FCCLA, NHS, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and Pep Club. He plans to attend East Central College and complete the X-Ray Technician program.

Head Coach Phillip Gambill described his seniors using three words, leadership, dedication and competitiveness.

Photos by Shari Harris

The Wildcats finished conference play on Tuesday night against Plato.

At the end of the first quarter the Wildcats trailed 10-8. Licking started their offense in the second quarter and took a 23-18 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter the Wildcats outscored the Eagles 20-9 to take a 43-27 lead going into the final quarter. In the fourth, Licking held off Plato for a 57-44 victory.

Keyton Cook scored 19 points with 8 rebounds, Roston Stockard scored 16, and Austin James scored 10 with 6 rebounds. Carter Sullins had 6 assists. The Wildcats shot 55% from the floor and improved to 18-5 overall and 7-1 in the conference.

There was no JV game against Plato.

Photos by Shari Harris

On Thursday night the Wildcats hosted Summersville in the last home game and regular season game.

The Wildcats started off strong, outscoring Summersville 19-13 at the end of the first quarter and 22-9 in the second quarter to take a 41-22 halftime lead.

The third quarter went the Wildcats’ way as well, and they outscored Summersville 23-16 to take a 64-38 lead going into the fourth quarter. Licking held off Summersville in the final quarter for an 83-60 victory.

Austin James scored 27 points with 7 rebounds, Keyton Cook had 19 with 6 rebounds, and Roston Stockard connected for 16 with 5 rebounds. Carter Sullins pulled in 8 rebounds. The Wildcats shot 58% from the floor and 77% from the free throw line; they finished with 35 rebounds.

Licking finished the regular season 19-5 overall and 7-1 in the conference.

Photos by Shari Harris

Thursday night the JV Wildcats hosted the Summerville Wildcats in their regular season finale, winning 63-26.

The team’s focus all year has been on the defensive side of the ball, holding opponents to under 40 a night, and using defensive pressure to create easy offense. The team responded with a handful of early steals and forced turnovers that led to easy layups in transition. The Wildcats continued to build their lead with their defense as they only allowed 17 first half points.

In the third quarter, the Wildcat offense set the tone, scoring 19 while the defense held Summersville to only 7 points. To cap off the game the defense had their best quarter of the night, only giving up 2 points in the fourth.

Nate Gambill had a team high 15 points, Karson Walker had 10, Brently Morris and Lake Wade each added 9 more in the win.

“Overall, this was another successful JV season. We finished 19-2 overall and 8-0 in the conference. The JV won the Mtn. Grove tournament and the Licking JV Tournament for the second year in a row. Thanks to the players for all their hard work this season.” ~ Chris Harris