Obituary – John M. Robertson

John Maynard Robertson, age 85, son of Peter Frank Robertson and Susan M. Robertson (nee) Rennick, was born on March 7, 1938, in Licking. John passed away on February 22, 2024, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., surrounded by family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Francis Schlegel.

He is survived by his sons, Terry Allen (Sandy), Mark Jay (Judy) and Curt Lynn (Brenda), all of Licking; as well as his brother, Roy (Beverly) of Licking. His extended family children include Glenda Pinkerton (Keith), Junior Armstrong (Troi), Greg Armstrong (Jennifer), and Gala Wigger (Daniel). John was also blessed with 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

John grew up in the Licking area and attended Licking School through graduation in 1955. He served in the army reserves later that year and shortly thereafter took over the family farm. He became a successful dairy farmer and milked cows from 1957 until 1987. At one point during his tenure as a dairy farmer, John went 29 straight years without missing a milking. He also grew much of his own dairy cattle feed including corn, oats, alfalfa and tens of thousands of bales of hay each year.

John transitioned the farm from a dairy operation to a beef cattle operation in 1987. He continued working cattle and maintaining the farm as long as his health permitted. During this time, he enjoyed meeting and discussing farming and rural life over a candy bar and soda with his friends at Sherrill’s Gas station. Much of the world’s problems were solved at this time. John also enjoyed going to livestock auctions in Licking and the surrounding area. He was a fine judge of cattle and could always spot a good deal.

While John was a farmer at heart, he also took time to serve his community. John served as a board member of the Licking School District and also served on the board of Sherrill Township.

John was a long-time member of Licking Christian Church and faithfully attended the church for two decades while his health permitted.

A visitation for John will be held at Fox Funeral Home on Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Licking Christian Church on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. with Mr. Rick Mosher and Brother Robert Gifford officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery, after which, lunch will be served at the Licking Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Licking Christian Church, and Sonshine and Rainbow Day School. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.