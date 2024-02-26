Obituary – David M. Hogan

David M. Hogan, age 71, was born to the late John L. and Dorthy L. (Sliger) Hogan, on August 4, 1952, in St. Louis, Mo., and departed from this life peacefully on February 25, 2024, in Chesterfield Mo.

David enjoyed fishing, hunting, “trips to the cabin,” old westerns and visiting the doughnut shop.

He is survived by his siblings, Stan and wife, Mary Hogan and Linda and husband, Mark Kopecky; nieces, Shawn, Dawn, Julie and Janna; nephews, Stan Jr. and Jason; along with several great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, in Licking, Mo., with interment to follow in Licking Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Westchester House in Chesterfield, MO or Alternative Hospice in Fenton, MO. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.