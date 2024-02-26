Obituary – Timothy “Joe” Booker

Timothy “Joe” Joseph Booker was born July 7, 1959, in Waynesville, Missouri. He was one of seven children born to Lawrence Edward and Grace Eva (Creech) Booker. Joe grew up near the Big Piney River and attended Waynesville High School.

Joe married his sweetheart, Marsha K. York, July 9, 2011, at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Licking, Mo. They spent the past twelve years together creating lasting memories. Joe and Marsha were blessed to share three children: Shanon, Tanner and Jacob.

Joe worked for local farmers as a heavy equipment operator, a job he was dedicated to and took much pride in doing. He had a great passion for dirt-working machines, especially his dozer. Joe found great joy while playing in the dirt.

In his younger years, Joe was an avid hunter. He loved to mushroom hunt and go fishing in his lake. Most important to him was spending time with his family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren. He always shared a big smile when he was bragging about his adored grandchildren.

Joe was a good friend with a giving soul. He had a servant’s heart and loved helping others. Joe was a man of great faith and member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Joe entered eternal rest February 21, 2024, doing what he loved most, at the age of sixty-four years. Those left behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife: Marsha Booker, of Edgar Springs; children: Shanon Bauer and husband James, of Salem, Tanner Booker and wife Kami, of Licking, and Jacob Lister and wife Lisa, of Rolla; siblings: Buck Booker and wife Teresa, of Arkansas, Duke Booker and wife Marilyn, of Osage Beach, Mary Durnbaugh and husband Jerry, of Kansas, Leroy Carl, of Steelville, and Beverly Dotson, of Park Hills; sisters-in-law: Mayme Booker, and Michelle Crum and husband Rob; grandchildren: Albrie, Paige, Conray, Kevin, James, Luke, Kyleigh, Parker, Ledger and Hunter; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Lawrence and Grace Booker, and brother, Sonny Booker.

Joe will be remembered most for his ornery personality. He truly enjoyed pulling your chain and making others laugh. He leaves a great legacy and will be forever missed.

Memorial Services for Timothy “Joe” Joseph Booker were held Monday, February 26, 2024, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel with Pastor John Jordan officiating. Song selections played were “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” “Old Rugged Cross” and “My Woman My Woman My Wife.” Arrangements were under the direction of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.