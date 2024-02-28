A night of entertainment, food and fun

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking Downtown held their Third Annual Fish Fry Saturday evening, with proceeds to benefit restoration and maintenance of the historic Licking Mill.

The event was held at the Licking VFW post with live music by Herman Hall, plenty of fried fish, potatoes and hush puppies cooked by Paul Wade and accompanied with donated side items, a lively auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Photos by Christy Porter

Early in the evening Hall brought his “The ’50s at 70 Dance Party!” to the stage, entertaining diners by singing old favorites and taking requests. Hall never fails to entertain!

Photos by Christy Porter

Over 100 dinners were dished up in-house by servers Joan Brannam, Anita Earp, Tyler Sahr, Tina Sisco and Monica Stoner, or packaged for carryout by Suzie Blackburn. Many others volunteered to make the fish fry a success.

Photos by Christy Porter

The evening continued with a rousing auction called by Auctioneer Johnnie ReVelle as he sold donated items and gift certificates from area businesses and residents.

“There are no family or friends at an auction,” assured ReVelle. Participants believed him and bidding between neighbors was at times fast and furious.

Top selling items included artwork of the Licking Mill by Ellen Reynolds, a plate of chocolate fudge made by Carol Fox, on which the bid was doubled and it sold for $200, numerous other baked goods, and a king-size quilt donated by the Restorative Justice Organization at South Central Correctional Center and purchased by a participant in California.

Photos by Christy Porter

A drawing for the 50/50 raffle, won by Pat Nolting, concluded the evening.

Special thanks to all businesses, donors and the volunteers who contributed to this fun event for a good cause!