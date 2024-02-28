February Teacher Appreciation

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

My Little Cupcake and Preserved Floral showed their support and appreciation for Licking R-VIII teachers, administration and support staff as participants in the Community Teacher Support Network (CTSN).

A tantalizing luncheon was provided for Licking R-VIII secondary staff on Monday in the teacher’s lounge, and for the elementary staff on Tuesday.

Tammy Sullins, owner of My Little Cupcake, with the assistance of her granddaughters, Mylie Peterson and Aubrie Peterson, provided a choice of Taco Soup or Creamy Chicken and Dill Soup with tortilla strips, bread and an assortment of cookies.

Brooke Kuhn, owner of Preserved Floral, with the shy assistance of her daughter, Riley Kuhn, provided McAlister’s sweet and unsweetened tea, lemonade and water beverages.

A potted tulip was given by Sullins to Peggy Link and Wes Holmes, as the longest-tenured teachers currently at Licking R-VIII secondary campus.

Tulips were also given by Sullins to Connie Hebblethwaite and Anita Reed at Licking R-VIII elementary campus.

My Little Cupcake is a Saturday only bakery, and a favorite gathering place for area residents. The bakery is located at 108 Green Street, with hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullins expressed that My Little Cupcake appreciates all the effort Licking school staff places on supporting the kids in our community.

Preserved Floral specializes in turning cherished blooms into fine floral art.

Whether it’s a wedding bouquet, a memorial arrangement, or even a single flower, they transform these fleeting moments into timeless pieces.

“Your commitment to our students and the school community is very much appreciated,” said Brooke Kuhn to Licking R-VIII staff.

Preserved Floral may be contacted by email at info@preservedfloralmemories.com or call 573-368-8449.

“These businesses care about you,” states CTSN.

CTSN is a group of parents and community members who work together to provide support and resources to local teachers and staff, thereby fulfilling their mission: Supporting the well-being and success of teachers in our community.

“Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much,” Helen Keller.

Should you or your business wish to participate in the CTSN program by providing encouragement with a snack cart, lunch, funding, discounts, classroom resources or more, please contact Delanie at 573-889-7491.

Photos by Christy Porter