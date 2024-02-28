Grizzly Baseball prospect camp held in Licking

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) held a Grizzly Baseball prospect camp at Triumph Sports Indoor Facility in Licking, on Sunday. Head Coach Kadem Tharp kept a sharp eye scouting potential players for the university program into the future.

It was an opportunity for infielders, outfielders, catchers and pitchers graduating between 2024-2027 to showcase their playing ability and also learn with the participation.

Forty-two players were in attendance, most coming from within a two-hour radius, but also from as far as five-hours away. Area attendees included three athletes from Licking, two from Salem, and one each from Houston, Rolla and Summersville. All were intent on demonstrating their highest level of performance at the camp.

Photos by Christy Porter