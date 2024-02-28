Lady ’Cats end season 20-7

The Lady ’Cats basketball season came to an end Friday, with Licking’s loss in the Class 3 District 10 Championship game to Mountain View-Liberty.

Licking entered the district tournament as the first seed and enjoyed a first round bye. Seymour defeated Houston in the first round of the tournament to advance to the semifinal contest against Licking on Wednesday, February 21.

The Lady ’Cats defeated the fourth seed Seymour Lady Tigers on their home court with a score of 37-28.

The championship game matched up the number one and two seeds, Licking and Mountain View-Liberty. The end of regulation time showed the score tied, but it was the Eagles night to soar, as they topped the Lady ’Cats 60-55 in overtime to advance to the State Tournament.

It was a hard loss for the team, who fought to the end. But the Lady ’Cat fans are proud of these young women and their coaches’ accomplishments for their season. These fighters went undefeated at home and in the conference, brought home the Frisco League Tournament championship again, and ended with an overall record of 20-7.