Motor vehicle accident investigation

Submitted by Sgt. Brian Allgire, Licking Police Dept.

LICKING, Mo. (February 16, 2024) – On February 20, 2024, at approximately 12:28 p.m. officers of the Licking Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Maple Avenue and US Highway 63, for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers observed a Chevrolet Malibu with extensive damage to the front end and a GMC 1500 pickup truck with extensive damage to the right side of the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the Malibu was traveling southbound on US Highway 63, when the GMC pickup, traveling westbound on Maple Avenue, crossed US Highway 63 without stopping at the stop sign. As the GMC truck proceeded through the intersection, the driver failed to yield to the oncoming Chevrolet Malibu, causing the Malibu to impact the right side of the GMC pickup.

The driver of the Malibu was transported to Texas County Memorial Hospital for treatment, as well as the passenger of the pickup truck. Both vehicles were towed by Jay’s Auto due to disabling damages. The Licking Fire Department assisted the Licking Police Department with traffic control and clearing the roadway of debris.