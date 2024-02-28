New TCMH Clinic nears completion

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Texas County Memorial Hospital staff was delighted to welcome the Licking TCMH clinic’s new physician, Amanda Lemp, DO, family medicine and obstetrics, on Saturday, as they toured the new facility nearing completion.

Dr. Lemp and fiancé Andrew Miller were joined by Interim CEO Bill Bridges and wife Shannon, who is with TCMH Radiology; Licking Clinic Physician Assistant Whitney Hall; Clinic Manager Melanie Scavone and husband, Weston; and Helania Wulff, Director Public Relations, Marketing, Physician Recruitment.

Dr. Lemp is finishing her residency in Michigan and planning an upcoming wedding and a cross-country move in preparation for establishing her medical practice with TCMH and the Licking community in August.

Dr. Lemp will practice family medicine with inpatients and outpatients from birth to the end of life, including practicing obstetrics with surgical privileges.

“Dr. Lemp is the kind of person who would have been welcomed at any hospital and community in the country,” Bridges said. “We are grateful to have recruited a physician of Dr. Lemp’s caliber and believe she will be a valuable asset to our healthcare system and the community of Licking. We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming Dr. Lemp and her fiancé, Andrew, to our TCMH family.”

Work began on the new clinic, previously the old Sturgeon Chevrolet building, in June 2023, after purchase by TCMH. A Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) was received on behalf of the City of Licking, and a supplemental match was made by TCMH. The South Central Ozark Council of Governments (SCOCOG) has assisted with the management of funds.

The new spacious clinic will provide three physician offices, nine patient rooms, nursing stations, X-Ray room, procedure room, staff office, Information Technology (IT) room, restrooms, housekeeping, and a COVID infusion area and drive-thru bay.

A local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) unit will also be housed at the facility, which will include two bedrooms, one bath and a living area for local EMS staff, and an ambulance bay.

The facility is scheduled to be on target for a June 2024 opening.

Photos by Christy Porter