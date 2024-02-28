Powercats recognized

Photos by Shari Harris
The Licking Power Cats teams were recognized at Thursday’s boys basketball game. This third game team consisted of, from left, front: Hinley Floyd, Chloe Steinbarger, Kali Buecker and Willa Peterson; back: Coach Stephanee Denbow, Serenity Steinbarger, Crosbee Corley, Brynlee Wiseman, Rachel Hagler and Coach Emily Wiseman.
The fourth grade boys team consisted of, from left, front row: Aidric Beers, Peyton Cooper, Zeke Rinne, Tripp Martin and Waylon Reed; back row: Coach Travis Reed, Paxton Gambill, Declen Nungesser, Owen Pursifull, Levi Trout and Micah Maness.
The fifth grade boys team members recognized were, from left, front row: Colton Mann, Kaleb Elliott, Jase Gambill and Ryder Lane; back row: Coach Austin Elliott, Bobbie Liveoak, Ray Clayton, Colby Kinder, John Friend, Jackson Johnson and Coach Dow Clayton.
Members of the sixth grade girls team recognized on Thursday included, from left, Kamryn Ramsey, Alyvia Turrubiates, Jocie Floyd, Aubrie Peterson and Coach Jake Floyd.
The third grade boys Power Cats team recognized on Thursday, Feb. 15, was, from left, front row: Tyler Smith and DJ Nungesser; back row: Coach Alexis McLeod, Levi Moncrief, Remington Lewis and Brayden Liveoak.
The Power Cats fourth grade girls team represented were, from left, front: Bayley Seelig and Emma Gorman; back: Coach Josh Gorman, Alexa Simpson, Braylee Sentman, Ashtin Buckner and Coach Mattie Buckner.
Fifth grade girls had two teams, White and Orange. The White Team recognized Feb. 15, from left, front: Natasha Ogden, Sofie Hutsell, Joselynn Greathouse and Sayge Adey; back: Ella Blankenship, Presley Cox, Atlee Nelson, Delanie James and Coach Tiffany Blankenship.
Recognized on the fifth grade girls Orange Team were, from left, front row: Paislee Kinder , Sofie Hutsell, Sayge Adey and Delaney James; back row: Coach Trista Kinder, Molly Kell, Ashlin Sparks, Atlee Nelson, Kinlee Little and Coach Ryan Kell.
The sixth grade boys Power Cats team recognized at the Wildcat basketball game were, from left, front: Waylin Sherrill, Trapper Adey, Wyatt Kell, Karter Hanson and Corbin Quick; and back: Kyler Lewis, Wade Bisker, Kayden Dunigan, Tucker Bryant, Jade Dawson and Coach Derek Dawson.