Senior Service Award nominations now being accepted

Office of Mike Kehoe, Lt. Governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – (February 23, 2024) The Office of Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is now accepting nominations for the 2024 Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award. The Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award promotes and highlights the positive accomplishments Missouri’s senior citizens provide their local communities.

Nominations are open to the public for submission through April 1, 2024. The nomination form can be found at ltgov.mo.gov/senior-service-award-nominations. Nominees should be Missourians who are at least 60 years of age and volunteer a minimum of 25 hours per year.

“As Missouri’s official senior advocate, it is one of my highest honors to recognize seniors who positively impact their communities through service,” said Lieutenant Governor Kehoe. “Hundreds of outstanding Missouri seniors have been honored since this award was instituted in 2005, and we are excited to give much-deserved recognition to this year’s winners.”

The Office of Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will review the nominations, notify nominators if their nominees have been chosen, and coordinate award presentations for the selected award winners. Senior Service Award winners will receive an official declaration and challenge coin from Lieutenant Governor Kehoe.