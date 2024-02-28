Wildcats end season 20-6

By Coach Phillip Gambill

The Wildcats began district play on Tuesday, February 20 with a victory over Alton.

The Wildcats were tied after the first quarter, 18-18. Alton had the lead 25-21 going into halftime. Licking outscored the Comets 13-7 in the third quarter to take a 34-32 lead going into the final quarter. The Wildcats held on in the fourth quarter, outscoring Alton 18-16 for the 52-48 victory.

Keyton Cook finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Roston Stockard had 10 points and 5 rebounds. The Wildcats shot 46 percent from the field and 72 percent from the free throw line. Licking improved to 20-5 on the season and 7-1 in the conference.

On Thursday the Wildcats played Mtn. View-Liberty in the semifinals of districts. The Wildcats trailed 12-11 at the end of the first quarter. At halftime Licking trailed 28-24. In the third quarter the game became a battle of defenses as Liberty outscored the Wildcats 9-7 in the quarter. Licking got their offense going in the fourth quarter but were outscored 22-19 in the final quarter. The Wildcats fell short, 59-50, to finish their season.

Keyton Cook finished with 15 points while Roston Stockard and Carter Sullins ended with 11 points each. The Wildcats finished their season with a record of 20-6 and 7-1 in the conference. Their record of 20-6 would be their best overall record since the 2018-19 season. Licking finished tied for the best record in the conference with a 7-1 record and for a second year in a row won the Frisco League Conference Tournament Championship.

Throughout the season the Wildcats improved by overcoming season obstacles along the way. The Wildcats had a team defense of holding opponents to 51 points per game along with averaging 60 points per game on offense.

“I was more than proud of our team efforts on both ends of the ball. We improved our team defense. I was more proud of our guys for buying in and putting the TEAM first. Our top three scorers on the team were within two points of each other on their season averages. Most importantly we had players who were willing to accept their roles, even if their role did not show up in a box score. These examples are the reasons why this team finished with a record of 20-6, which is be the best overall record since the 2018-19 season.” ~ Coach Gambill