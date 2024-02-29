In this edition: February 29, 2024

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Oh, you could not, would not, want to miss a celebration as fun as this! Dr. Suess Day will be held at the Texas County Library Licking location on Saturday.

Queen’s Castle Spa & Boutique is celebrating Saturday with an Anniversary Cookout!

Montauk Rural Fire Department is holding their annual Chili & Hot Dog Dinner and Raffle Friday evening.

Licking Downtown, Inc. extends thanks to all who donated, volunteered and attended the Third Annual Fish Fry to benefit The Licking Mill.

The Texas County Republican Caucus will be held March 2.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Feed and Farm, HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office, and the Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros; and keep up with the Licking R-VIII sports schedules.

A gift subscription to The Licking News is still a gift that continues giving for an entire year.

The Licking Senior Center is making plans for their annual Side-by-Side ride, playing games and holding a yard sale.

Catch-and-keep trout fishing season opens this weekend!

Area students are announced in universities’ Graduation Lists.

Southwest Baptist University (SBU) women’s basketball completes season sweep of the Miners.

The TCMH Community Improvement District has had a successful year.

The VA is to award grants to those working to prevent Veteran suicide.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church as they and donors help to save lives.

The Texas County Health Department reported more flu cases this past week in Texas County.

John Robertson – “29 Years Without Missing a Milking” is an article originally published in The Licking News in 1987.

TJ Swift House ASCEND program fees are waived for two years.

Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers win the 36th Engineer Brigade’s Best Squad Competition.

Lindy Mondy submitted an easy and healthy recipe, “Portobello Wrap.”

Rick Mansfield takes us on a “Time” adventure in this week’s Reflections from the Road.

Scott Hamilton shares a different sort of “Sneak Attack” with cookies, internet cookies that is, in this week’s Tech Talk.

Caleb Jones, CEO, AMEC, is on a quest to be “Dad of the Year.”

Congressman Jason Smith was also “Celebrating FFA” last week.

“National Guard and MSHP Troopers deploy to border,” announced Governor Mike Parson.

2023 is likely the Earth’s warmest year on record reports the University of Missouri Extension.

Bats are Missouri’s only flying mammal, and more bat facts from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

You can also keep current with reports from the Texas County Health Department, County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff and MSHP.

