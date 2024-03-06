A clowder of cats at the library?

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Participants of all ages enjoyed a morning of Dr. Seuss escapades at the Licking Library on Saturday, as they celebrated Dr. Seuss Day with Branch Librarians Lee Ann Akins and Brandie Smith.

The nationwide reading celebration takes place on March 2, in honor of the birthday of children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel’s, better known by his pen name, Dr. Seuss. The second day of March also kicks off National Read Across America Week and National Reading Month.

Photos by Christy Porter

Librarian Akins, in costume, began the event with a reading of “The Cat in the Hat.” Her expressions and delivery brought it even more alive to the 26 attentive children and 20-plus parents and adults, many who could quickly repeat the quirky phrases from the book.

The kids were then treated to an interesting collection of fun snacks, Dr. Seuss style, while Akins read, “If You Think There’s Nothing to Do.”

Crafts included theme appropriate fun for the kids, with parents and adults happily assisting. Thing one: the children made “Cat in the Hat” masks, complete with the bowtie and whiskers. And then taking the suggestion, “You might want to grow plants,” from “If You Think There’s Nothing to Do,” the kids proceeded to Thing two: making decorated starter planters sown with flower seeds.

The exciting morning concluded with Akins reading “The Cat in the Hat Comes Back” to our wonderful local Somebodies.

The Texas County Library in Houston will host Dr. Seuss Day at their location on Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.