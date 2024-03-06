Feeding a multitude

By Shari Harris, Publisher

An all time record was set at Friday morning’s free fishermen’s breakfast at Montauk Baptist Church. Jim Roberts was tasked with keeping a tally of those entering for a meal and 410 were served, compared to 274 last year.

Sixteen volunteers from the church did setup, greeted, cooked, kept serving dishes full, and eventually cleaned the dishes and the basement location where the two-hour event was held.

Many attending were returning from previous years, but newcomers were plentiful as well, keeping the queue up the stairs and out the front door at times. Tables were kept full as incoming fishermen took the place of those who were leaving.

Whether it was a late breakfast eaten after a couple of hours of standing in the water fishing, or an early meal before gearing up to try one’s luck chasing trout, the scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and pancakes were the perfect meal. Some returned to the line for seconds, preparing for a long day of fishing fun.

Many thanks are owed to the members of Montauk Baptist Church for their outreach to the community and to visitors to the area, for filling their stomachs and their hearts at this annual event.

Photos by Shari Harris