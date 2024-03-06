By Shari Harris, Publisher

Piney River Covey of Quail Forever held their annual “No Child Left Indoors” Banquet Saturday at the Intercounty Auditorium in Licking. Around 175 people attended, with 29 businesses or individuals sponsoring with Covey or Bobwhite sponsorships. Others paid admission at the door.

Raffles, giveaways, games and auctions resulted in participants leaving with a smile on their face and carrying something new. Prizes varied from a hat to guns and other hunting equipment. Steve Buckner and Neal Gately called a fierce auction for a mystery gun safe (contents unknown by bidders) and other items.

The fundraising banquet supports the numerous outreach programs the organization provides to youth of the area, including:

Fund legislative issues in regards to hunting and conservation.

* Fund a portion of the 4-H shooting sports ammunition for practice and competitions.

Host youth and mentor hunts.

Donation to other local groups to encourage children/youth to be outdoors and become part of other hunting experiences.

Fund the Quail Forever Habitat by helping local landowners in planting native grasses to promote covey growth.

The 4-H shooting sports program has successfully sent shooters to state and national competitions over the past several years.

Piney River Covey hosts youth and mentored hunts at a couple of different locations. Hunts are divided into four sessions: safety, trap shooting, dog training exhibitions, and a chance to shoot at live birds. The hunts end with a large group presentation of cleaning birds for preparation for a wonderful meal.

Other local support includes purchasing 3D targets for the school archery and 4-H programs.

Photos by Shari Harris