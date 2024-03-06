Obituary – Michael W. Naylor

Michael Wayne Naylor passed away at the age of 50 years old, in Raymondville, Mo. Michael was the son of Loren Everett and Evelyn Sue (Thompson) Naylor. Michael was brought into this world in Independence, Mo., on January 9, 1974. Michael was the oldest of three and the only son. On July 2, 2008, he met the love of his life and wife, Gretchen. Their two children, Bailey and Lucas moved to town shortly after that to join them.

Michael was a jack-of-all-trades and master of none. He went to school for mechanics but as he always stated, he couldn’t make a living being a mechanic here. He enjoyed his days off working on vehicles with his father, especially the Old Bel Air. He loved to tell stories about those times together with his father. He would talk greatly on his time spent in the garage and road trips for cars where Bud would buy him a candy bar and soda. He liked hunting, fishing, target practicing, laughing, taking road trips and finding new spots in nature. If Gretchen couldn’t reach him on his cell phone, she just traveled on a backroad where she would always meet up with him.

He was one of those great ol’ boys. Anytime his buddies needed help, he would drop on a dime to help them out with cattle, mechanics, or hauling cordwood. He was always there and was trusted by everyone. He knew no stranger, always had a smile on his face and would talk your leg off. Sometimes he could be found having a cold beer on a buddy’s front porch to gossip about the women and his day.

Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Loren Naylor Sr., and Virginia (Winslow) Naylor; his middle sister, Gennie Naylor; and one nephew, Jobe Everett Naylor.

Michael is survived by his wife of 16 years, Gretchen Naylor, of the home; two wonderful children, Bailey Booker and husband, Steve, and Lucas Green; father, Loren Naylor; mother, Evelyn Sue Naylor; sister, Rebecca Naylor; special sister, Tamarra McCaslin (Ricky); special niece and nephew, Jazmine and Adonis; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Michael was one of those kind spirits. He would help anyone. He made sure the kids and Gretchen had the best over the years. They had their “bad” dance in the headlights, horseback rides in Montana, lounged on the beach scared of clear Floridian crab, and helping Gretchen with her parents. Even when Gretchen was sick, Michael would be there caring for her, pulling her up off the floors crying at times.

Michael loved backing his truck up to the river, and just listen to music and nature. He was such a naturalist. Michael and Gretchen had the most fun going back roading or nature walking. He will be greatly missed.

A visitation for Michael will take place Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Licking Christian Church. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at the Licking Christian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.