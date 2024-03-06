Queen’s Castle celebrates first anniversary

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Queen’s Castle Spa and Boutique has been making customers feel like royalty for their first year in Licking, which calls for a celebration as they continue customized and creative care.

They shared 84 grilled chicken legs and 16 pounds of cowboy beans with loyal customers and the community on Saturday at their Anniversary Cookout. Desserts were elegant, royal cupcakes topped with a crown. Door prizes were also given at the event.

“We are excited to share our passion for making everyone feel and look good,” said Michelle Whitaker, owner of Queen’s Castle Spa and Boutique. “We also appreciate the many opportunities to support our community.”

Special treatment continued at the boutique during the event, with patron Bylinda Lynch highly recommending a pedicure for numerous reasons.

Queen’s Castle Spa and Boutique provides manicures, pedicures, nail art, Rieki and lash art. Kayleann Belz, a licensed Cosmetologist and educator, works with Whitaker and also offers basic and light therapy facials at the boutique.

Appointments may be scheduled at 573-263-2356 on Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; walk-ins are welcome.

Photos by Christy Porter