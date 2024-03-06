By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood came to read and help Licking Pre-K and Elementary students kick-off Read Across America and Dr. Seuss Week last Friday. March is also National Reading Month. Elementary Librarian Kendra Goforth joined them as they read and visited with the students Friday morning, which was pajama day.

“Our school is so excited to welcome these soldiers and share a love of reading with our children, and the kids are so excited for them to be here,” said Goforth.

Photos by Christy Porter

Sergeant First Class Lynda Cooke read “The Legend of the Cowfish,” by Marcus Hall. She visited with Teresa Clonts and Kandace Liveoak’s Pre-K class, Rebecca Taylor’s kindergarten, Katelyn Luttrell’s first grade, Chelsea Moncrief’s second grade and Ashley Creek’s third grade.

“I’m enjoying reading to the students, and am a bit surprised by their response,” said Cooke. “They are also surprised by the fact that I’m a teacher (of soldiers) in the military.”

Photos by Christy Porter

Staff Sergeant Allen Dement read “If You Give a Pig a Pancake,” by Laura Numeroff. He was hosted by the Pre-K, Kaitlyn Cook’s kindergarten, Alexis McLeod’s first grade, Kassidie Werkmeister’s second grade and Mackenzie Heithold’s third grade. Dement also read “The Smart Cookie” to McLeod’s first grade, as the time allowed.

“I’m having fun!” said Dement of his first time participating in Read Across America. It’s likely good practice reading to children as he is proudly expecting his first child in the near future.

Photos by Christy Porter

Staff Sergeant Richard Dial read “Finding Muchness,” by Kobi Yamada. This book prompted much discussion, honesty and explanation from the kids. The students in the Pre-K class, Kylea James’ kindergarten, Autumn Hale’s first grade with student teacher Victoriah Knarr, Mackenzie Atterberry’s second grade and Hannah Terrill’s third grade were eager to share what “I wanna be…” with Dial, who responded to them individually while he read the book.

“Many of the kids are so excited to share what they want to be,” said Dial, surprised by the student response.

Goforth also expressed, “We thank these individuals for their service to our country and for spending time with our students today.”

“When people make the time to read with children, children get the message that reading is important,” states the National Education Association. “Read Across America celebrations help motivate kids to read and celebrate the diversity in their community and our country.”

Read Across America and Dr. Seuss Week was celebrated with videos, daily drawings, special guest readers from the community, and a different book and attire for each day, March 4 through March 8. Monday, stripes and/or a hat was appropriate for “The Cat in the Hat,” Tuesday was colored with red and/or blue with “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” the book of the day, Wednesday was wacky hair and clothes day because it was “Wacky Wednesday,” Thursday was colored green for “Green Eggs and Ham,” and Friday, crazy or mismatched socks were the theme for “Fox in Socks.”