Texas County Republican Caucus chooses Trump

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Texas County Republican Party Caucus was held Saturday morning at the Community Room at the Houston Fairgrounds. It was well attended, with 175 participants and four observers. The group had a 100 percent unanimous vote to choose Donald J. Trump as their candidate.

Ten volunteers were required to hold the caucus, plus additional assistance was provided to help clean up after the event. In addition, Sheriff Scott Lindsey served as Sergeant-at-Arms and Robert Ross as Parliamentarian at the caucus.

“Overall the caucus went extremely smooth,” said Texas County Republican Party Vice-Chair LeAnn Green. “We were well prepared with no issues.” Green is also Vice-Chair of the Missouri Republican Party.

Some registered online prior to the caucus, but most waited until Saturday morning to register on-site. Caucus attendees had to show proof of ID and sign a pledge to participate. Registration opened at 9 a.m., and the caucus began at 10 a.m.

All voting ages appeared to be represented at the local caucus, though there did appear to be fewer participants in their teens, twenties and thirties.

The Missouri Republican Party released a statement Saturday that President Donald J. Trump was the winner statewide of the 2024 Republican Caucus. President Trump won all 114 counties and the city of St. Louis.

“Missouri Republicans have spoken loud and clear today, affirming their trust in President Trump’s leadership and rejecting the failed policies of the Democrats in Washington,” said Nick Myers, Chairman of the Missouri Republican Party.

More information about the caucus can be found on the Missouri GOP website at https://missouri.gop/2024-caucus-results.