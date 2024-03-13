Classifieds: March 14 – March 20, 2024

For Sale:

For Sale: Commercial weight-lifting machine $200. Sliding track bedroom door, barn-type $200. 314-750-4100. L/11/2tp

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

For Sale: “You’re the Coach: The Ultimate Football Game” at The Licking News. L/38/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Thermal and regular rolls of cash register or calculator paper and other office supplies at The Licking News. L/8/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Wanted:

Wanted: Insured, trustworthy, Christian hunters looking to lease hunting land in Texas County. We have references upon request and are very respectful of the farms that we lease. NO subletting. Three hunters total looking to lease a farm between 100-400 acres with year round hunting rights and would consider larger farms. We believe in treating the land with respect and would leave the farm the way we leased it if not better. If you have a farm with timber for good hunting and you would like to lease give me a call at 573-482-6285 or by email at sandman1765@yahoo.com.

For Rent:

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking. 417-260-5072. H/20/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Feedlot Cafe, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Hard to find the Right Price to Sell your RV? RV Wheelator® is your one stop selling service. RV Wheelator® Guarantees an agreed price that sells. RV Wheelator® Guarantees a cash buyer at your agreed price. RV Wheelator® Guarantees this service is FREE for the owner of the RV. Dealers not allowed. We list and sell RV’s, similar to real estate lists and sells houses. We vet all calls. We pay for all advertising till RV is sold. Local to nationwide on over 200 major RV websites. Costs the RV owner nothing to list with RV Wheelator®. You will ‘close the sale’. “For Sale by Owner’ platform. No obligation to fill-in RV info on the RV FORM to find your right price. @ www.RVWHEELATOR.COM/EMORYM H/45/4tp

Consumer Cellular: Switch and save up to $250/year on your talk, text and data. No contract and no hidden fees. Unlimited talk and text with flexible data plans. Premium nationwide coverage. 100% U.S. based customer service. For more information, call 1-833-218-3755. H/18/tfc

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp