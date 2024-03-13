Coming Events March 14, 2024

K OF C CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

The Knights of Columbus Annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, in Licking, and St. Mark Catholic Church, in Houston, on Saturday, March 16. Dine in, carry out or in-town delivery available.

LADIES’ TROUT FISHING TOURNAMENT

A trout tournament for ladies of all ages will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Montauk State Park. Two classes include fly and bait, with gift certificates awarded for heaviest trout and heaviest stringer in each class. Register for tournament at Dorman L. Steelman Lodge.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER DAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter DAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, March 16. Visitors are welcome. For more information, leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

GOSPEL SINGING

Riven Singers, from St. Louis County, will perform during the 10:45 a.m. service on Sunday, March 17, at Maness Memorial Baptist Church, at the corner of Blair and Davis streets, Cabool, and at 6 p.m., at Mt. Pisgah Freewill Baptist Church, 2350 Mt. Pisgah Road, off of Highway U, Cabool.

LEGACY SERVICE OUTREACH FOR SENIOR ADULTS

The Licking Assembly of God will host an outreach directly after the 1 p.m. Legacy Service on Wednesday, March 20. If you are an area senior please join the service and be blessed with food and supplies afterward. See you there!

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

The Licking Friends of the Library will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at the Licking Library. New members are welcome.

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21.

COMMUNITY RESURRECTION SERVICE

The Licking Ministerial Alliance’s Community Resurrection Service will be hosted by New Life Free Will Baptist Church, with Pastor Gary Parker, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

BEST COUNTRY AND GOSPEL MUSIC SHOW

The 10th Annual BEST Country and Gospel Music Show will be at 6:30 p.m. at the old Eminence High School Gym on Saturday, March 30. This promises to be a wonderful music show, hope to see you!

“MONTAUK TALKS” NEW EDITION

The newest edition of “Montauk Talks- Fish, Relax, Connect with Nature” is now available at The Licking News office.

LHS ALL CLASS REUNION

The LHS All Class Reunion will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Intercounty Electric Auditorium. Doors open at 11 a.m. No fee event, RSVP through Facebook event LHS All Classes Alumni or call or text 417-260-0936. Decade year classes will be honored.

GUN AND QUILT RAFFLE

The Fleet Reserve Association FRA Branch 364 is holding a Gun, Quilt and Large Ceramic Planter Raffle. The raffles are in support of college scholarships. For more information call David Herndon at 417-967-0661.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information and confirmation of classes call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB/YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Church Kidz Club, ages 4 years through 6th grade, will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, and will be served a meal. The youth group, 7th – 12th grade, meets at Triumph Sports on the corner of Highway BB and 63 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. If your child needs a ride, contact the church at 573-674-3141.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

NEW LOCATION! Want to learn how to play chess? Avid player and need someone to play against? Come to Feels Like Home (on the square, next to the Summersville Library) on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is March 21.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

GIFT SUBSCRIPTIONS

Connie Wilson, of Greenwell Springs, La., will receive a one-year subscription to The Licking News from Ula Lane, of Newburg. Happy Birthday!

Terry Freeze, of St. Louis, will receive a one-year subscription to The Licking News from Mr. and Mrs. Don Freeze, of Licking.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or receive a gift subscription to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.