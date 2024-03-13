Fourth grade experiments with disasters

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Students in Candice Shepherd’s fourth grade classes have been learning about natural disasters recently, and undertook the creation of some not so natural disasters of their own.

The students, placed in groups, were instructed to choose from three natural disaster experiments and with minimal directive to provide the set-up and prepare for a demonstration of their choice.

Students undertook their experiments last Friday. The afternoon class had been placed into five groups, prepared, and with much thought and enthusiasm, were closely monitored by their peers and Shepherd.

Photos by Christy Porter

The earthquake disaster knocked animals off of their feet and with an ongoing vibration brought a structure down. Overall, it was not as devastating as some natural earthquakes are.

A tornado struck next, with a blue water sky showcasing a great swirl; the tornadic activity was contained and did no damage.

There were three volcanic plates in the classroom with varying degrees of eruption, just as in nature. The first spewed in a great eruption, caused by the mixture of Mentos candies and Coke! Students quickly retreated as the “lava” mixture headed for the ceiling and cascaded over the table and floor.

Slower “lava” leaks were displayed from the following two volcano eruptions, caused by the use of baking soda, vinegar and other additives.

Excitement and much discussion followed the natural disaster demonstrations as students discussed how to “make it better.”

All participated in disposal and cleanup at the conclusion.