LHS Music brings home Gold and Silver

The results are in for the recent Licking High School Music District Solo and Ensemble performances.

Coming home with Gold was the Licking High School Choir. Also included in the Exemplary Gold Ratings were: the LHS Girls 6 Vocal Ensemble with vocalists Katelyn Mitchell, Nicole Paolella, Aubrey Gorman, Finley Sullins, Emalee Breeden and Paige Kilby; and the Freshmen Girls 6 Vocal Ensemble with vocalists Hannah Beasley, Ava Walker, Gwen Campbell, Kylee Rinne, Reece Lozoya and Josie Gifford.

Also participating with Exemplary Gold solo performances were vocalists Nicole Paolella, Paige Kilby, and musician Dawson Havens with a snare drum solo.

These vocalists and this musician will be moving on to State Competition.

Honors continued with Outstanding Silver Ratings. The Licking High School Band brought home Silver, missing Gold status by just one point. Placing with solo performances were: Dawson Havens with a Timpani Solo, Gwen Campbell with a Trumpet Solo and Taylor Hicks with a Tenor Saxophone Solo.

Vocalists who brought home Silver included Aubrey Gorman and Emalee Breeden with vocal solos, and the LHS Double Quartet Vocal Ensemble with Nicole Paolella, Emalee Breeden, Aubrey Gorman, Paige Kilby, Ethan Domenech, Tim Norris, Logan Gorman and Derek Mendenhall.

Congratulations to LHS student musicians and vocalists!

Special thanks to LHS Choir and Band Director Briana Link, Music Instructor Kermit Lonning and Accompanist Crystal Frailey for your dedication to the development of the musical talents of our students.