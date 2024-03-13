The sounding of the Shofar

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Kent “Catfish” Woolston, who was joined by his wife, Rachel and two sons, Rio and Dre, in the audience, presented an entertaining and educational program that included demonstrations, information and the playing of Biblical and historical instruments on Sunday evening at New Life Free Will Baptist Church.

Woolston drew from his years of performing, experience and knowledge, to the enjoyment of attendees.

This Biblical Instrument program began and expanded from his presentations at Silver Dollar City Christmas performances. His career at Silver Dollar City also included being a host for the World’s Fest, a career that spanned 20 years. He continues to perform at Shepherd of the Hills Dinner and Showboat Shows in Branson. Not surprisingly Woolston has a degree in Music and Theatre, and it’s obvious he thoroughly enjoys music and entertainment.

Photos by Christy Porter

His entrance into the worship hall was announced by the LOUD accompaniment of the blowing of a Conch shell, he himself attired in Biblical robe.

The program continued as he played a consort of his instruments and noted that many instruments changed names over time, as did some of the construction materials used.

Next was a silver trumpet, as mentioned in Numbers 10:1-10, used by the Hebrews or Israelites for communication, an alarm and as a memorial.

He followed with additional wind instruments, a Sackbut (early trombone) and a Ram’s horn (Shofar), an instrument that was a call for worship.

Shakers and a Skin Head (tambourine) continued the program.

Photos by Christy Porter

Woolston proceeded to the melodic instruments, some we easily recognize today, or those, which were forebearers to our more modern instruments. They included a Pan Flute, vertical flute with bone, horizontal flute made of bamboo, a fipple flute also known as a penny or tin whistle and definitely recognized as Irish, a Double “Shepherd Flute,” a Shawm (reed instrument), a pungi (recognized as a snake charmer reed pipe), and again the well-known Biblical instrument the Ram’s Horn.

Woolston also likes math and showed his skill in that subject when calculating the astronomical odds of 17 Biblical prophecies that were fulfilled with the life of Christ.

During a personal testimony he shared, “I am a Christian,” and continued, “I encourage my sons and others to look at the long line of eternity as opposed to the dot on the line where we are.”

Photos by Christy Porter

He concluded the concert with stringed instruments: a 1949 psaltery (not Biblical); a Biblical psaltery or symphonia similar to the one that David would have played for King Saul; an American Mountain Dulcimer; a Biblical Dulcimer; a beautiful Harp; a Lute that would be similar to today’s mandolin; and finally two lyres, one a Nebel (also known as a Nevel), and a Kinnor harp, again similar to one that David would have played in the Biblical time period.

Throughout the program, Woolston entertained while teaching or refreshing memories of those attending.