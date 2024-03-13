Wildflower Meadow Open House

By Shari Harris, Publisher

A new event center opened its doors this weekend, welcoming family and friends to a Launch Party on Saturday evening, and inviting the public to an Open House on Sunday afternoon.

Wildflower Meadow is located on South Highway 137, directly across from Robertson Road, just south of Licking. This family business, owned by Kelly Hackman, will be operated by Hackman along with her daughter, Macayla Hackman, and son, William Hackman.

Hackman shared that the Lord laid it upon her heart and directed her down the path to opening the business. A barn renovated by Brad Richards and Mason Creech has become a venue with a capacity for 130-150 people. Glass doors at both the front and back of the building offer the opportunity of expanding the event onto the concrete patio in front or the grassy field in the back. The rear door faces the west, and Hackman says it offers a great view of the sunset. The spacious field also provides an opportunity to pitch a tent for two-day events.

The size is right for everything from weddings to a Sunday family dinner. A small kitchen offers a place for a caterer to set up, and a spacious restroom is available for guests. A staircase leads to the second floor, which Hackman says contains nearly as much space as the main level. This area will offer room for future expansion of the venue.

Hackman has up to five round tables and 40 chairs available for use at the venue. For her launch party, she rented a row of beautifully finished tables that allowed even more seating.

A three-hour minimum rental is required for the venue, but it may be rented for up to two days, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Hackman is asking $100 per hour, or $1,000 per day to rent Wildflower Meadow.

In addition to the beautiful work done renovating the space for an event venue, Hackman is pleased with Kyson Quick’s design of the Wildflower logo. You can see this venue and its logo at their website, Wildflower-Meadow.com (and view one of those spectacular sunsets), or on their Facebook or Instagram pages. They are located at 11999 Highway 137, Licking, Mo. and can be reached Monday through Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., or Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., at 417-260-5030.

Photos by Shari Harris