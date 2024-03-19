Obituary – Viola Chambers

Viola Chambers, age 90, of Lebanon, Mo., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Viola was a devout and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was devoted to her husband, Clyde, the love of her life, during their marriage of 69 years. She and Clyde love dancing and enjoyed many years of dancing locally and traveling to dance.

She also enjoyed raising her children, family gatherings, being with friends, camping, traveling, painting, exercising, arts and crafts, and gardening. She was a loving and dedicated mother always there to support her families needs. As a young mother her daughter had polio in 1958 requiring necessary daily exercises throughout her daughter’s childhood, which she provided without fail. Nothing made her happier than being with family and friends.

Viola is preceded in death by son, Dennis Chambers, her parents, five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her husband, Clyde Chambers; daughter, Sharon (Dennis) Holman; daughter in-law, Stephanie Chambers; grandchildren, Jenny Gaulke, Andrea (Josh) Martinez, Brian (Jessica) Chambers and Cameron Holman; four great grandchildren; three sisters; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at North West Texas County Lions Club, Highway 17 North, Roby, MO 65557 at 10:30 a.m. on March 30. A lunch will follow with the family. The family will provide meat, drinks and dinnerware, guests are welcome, and if they would like may bring side-dishes and desserts.