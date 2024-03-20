Club Phoenix debuts well

By Jo Ennis

Licking’s Club Phoenix, an eleven-year-old girls’ volleyball team, has made an impressive debut in their first year of existence. Despite having only two team members with prior experience, they have already achieved notable success. Under the guidance of Coach Kassi Ramsey, here are some highlights: in their initial games held in Winona, Club Phoenix competed against other volleyball clubs from nearby areas such as Camdenton, Bolivar, Winona, Rolla and Marshfield; remarkably, they secured Second Place in this tournament. During the following weekend event in Camdenton, the team continued their winning streak by triumphing in 7 out of 8 sets.

Recently, Club Phoenix faced Houston’s school team in Houston, and emerged victorious. It’s truly inspiring to see how Club Phoenix, despite being a new team, has already achieved significant success. Their performance in the initial games and their victory against Houston’s School team are testament to their potential.

The upcoming Invitational organized by Coach Ramsey, scheduled for March 30, will not only provide an opportunity for the team to showcase their skills but also contribute to a noble cause. Children ages 10 – 12 will play at Licking High School, while the 13 and 14-year-olds will compete at the FEMA Gym. This event serves as a fundraiser for the Licking Cemetery Grounds and is open to all volleyball teams, regardless of whether they are affiliated with HOA or USAV.

Absolutely, the journey of Club Phoenix is inspiring. The upcoming games in Winona, Eminence and Licking are sure to be thrilling opportunities for the team to showcase their skills and sportsmanship. The anticipation of competition often brings out the best in teams and there is no doubt that these matches will be no exception. They’ve shown great potential and determination so far, and it will be fascinating to see how they perform in these upcoming matches. Their journey is a testament to what can be achieved with talent, determination and good coaching. Keep the spirit high, Club Phoenix!

“I’m so proud of these girls! They have worked hard and learned a lot this season!” ~ Coach Kassi Ramsey