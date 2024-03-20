Cook celebrates inaugural Texas County Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Representative Bennie Cook was happy to host constituents from Texas County, welcoming them to the Missouri State Capitol for an exclusive day dedicated to their honor. The inaugural event was scheduled for March 5, and provided the opportunity for friends, neighbors and constituents to engage with the state’s legislative processes, connect with elected officials and showcase the pride of Texas County.

The day’s agenda included a front-row seat to official House proceedings, offering attendees an immersive experience into the inner workings of the state government. Representative Cook desires fostering a deeper understanding of the legislative process by engaging with constituents and providing insights into how proposed laws and policies can impact Texas County and its municipalities.

In addition to observing House proceedings, residents from Texas County had the chance to meet with elected officials that included Senator Karla Eslinger, Speaker Dean Plocher, and representatives Cody Smith, Travis Smith, Brad Hudson and the staff from the Department of Economic Development. Representative Cook made sure his constituents were able to discuss pressing issues for Texas County, such as the closure of the South Gate of Fort Leonard Wood, the Initiative Petition Legislation, Career & Technical Education Expansion in Houston, and funding for projects.

Representative Cook expressed his enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing the importance of connecting constituents with their government.

“This day is all about sharing with our constituents and connecting them to their government. My hope is that those in attendance were able to visit and walk away with an inside look at what we do as their elected representatives,” Cook, R-Houston, stated.

He hopes that by making this an annual event, it is an opportunity to bridge the gap between the Capitol and the community, providing constituents with valuable insights into the legislative process.

Rep. Bennie Cook, a Republican, represents part of Texas, Maries and Phelps counties, District 143 in the Missouri House of Representatives. Rep. Cook was elected in November 2020. For more information, please contact Rep. Cook at 573-751-2264 or by email at Bennie.Cook@house.mo.gov.