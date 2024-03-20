K of C dons the green

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Knights of Columbus held their annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner on Saturday, at St. John Catholic Church, serving a hearty St. Patrick’s Day meal from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sides, desserts and drinks were included, ensuring everyone was well satisfied upon departure.

Carolyn Wulff assisted with 43 in-town deliveries that were included in a total of 153 meals served throughout the day.

Richard Hofstetter and Charlie Kuhn received payments and kept totals at the door, Mike Miller contributed jovial greetings, while Ron Stratman and Nick Jur kept the food cooking and serving trays full, and Jerry Lewis helped serve.

The 50/50 Raffle was won by Ed Kohn.

Greeted at the door by Suzie Blackburn, diners also had the opportunity to participate in a “Luck of the Irish” Scratcher Bouquet Raffle benefitting the Wildcat Travel Club’s 2025 summer trip to Panama. Bobbie Porter took home the tickets and sweets. Sampler Quilt Raffle tickets were also available benefitting the trip, with Abbie Penn, Jasmine Smith and Ava Walker providing assistance. This raffle winner will be announced at the upcoming K of C Fish Fry to be held April 5.

The Knights of Columbus also held a dinner at St. Mark Catholic Church-Houston, where 110 meals were served.

Photos by Christy Porter