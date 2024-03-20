Municipal and School Board Elections

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The City of Licking residents are encouraged to vote at the Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, April 2. Registered voters may cast their ballot at the Fox Fire Station Community Room, located at 115 Old Salem Road.

Seeking re-election for two-year terms are uncontested alderman incumbents Joe Dillard for Ward 1 and Linda Breedlove for Ward II.

Dillard has served as alderman for four years; his public service also includes 10-12 years on the Licking Planning and Zoning Commission.

Breedlove has served as alderwoman for two years; she has previously served on the Texas County Board of Health.

Also on the ballot is Question 1, which if approved, would allow the City of Licking to impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult use marijuana in the City of Licking.

The Licking News has invited School Superintendent Telena Haneline to share information, responsibilities and goals of the Board of Education, which she graciously has done and may be read below.

We have also provided information regarding the two incumbents, Rawly Gorman and Jeremy Rinne, who are seeking three-year terms, two candidates, Joseph L. Satterfield and Tammy M. Sullins, who are seeking three-year terms, and one candidate, Jake Floyd who is seeking the one-year term, and their interests in serving on the Licking R-VIII School Board. This may be found on B1.

The newly elected School Board members and School Board officers will be installed at the monthly meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, April 8.

As a member of the community, show your support and be involved, first by placing your vote and following through with attendance at the board meetings. Go Vote!