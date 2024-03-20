NHS inducts new members

The Licking Chapter of National Honor Society, formed in 1978, held their annual induction ceremony on Thursday, March 14. Seven new members joined the student organization, whose purpose is to “create enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, to promote leadership, and to develop character in the students of secondary schools.”

National Honor Society membership is an honor for students. Membership is based on the four pillars of NHS, which guest speaker Mr. Gary Gorman explained at the ceremony.

Scholarship, or academic excellence is the first pillar, and is symbolized in the ceremony by a gold candle. A purple candle signifies the importance of the second pillar, Leadership. Character, explained by Gorman as “who you are when no one else is looking,” is denoted by a green candle. Finally, a red candle represents the fourth pillar, Service.

Current NHS members, families, school board members, staff and administrators were among those present for the event. New members inducted included: Jadyn Barnes, Addison Floyd, Dakota King, Isaac Rinne, Noah Umfleet, Josh Wade and Karson Walker.