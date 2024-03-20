Post-Season Basketball Awards announced

Post-season honors for the 2023-2024 boys and girls basketball season have been announced. Three members of the LHS Boys Basketball team, three members of the LHS Girls Basketball team, and the LHS Girls Basketball Head Coach were all recognized.

For the Wildcats, seniors Keyton Cook and Austin James received honors as All-Frisco League Conference, KJEL All-Stars and Class 3 District 10 All-District. Junior Roston Stockard was named Honorable Mention All-Frisco League Conference.

For the Lady Wildcats, junior Zoey Dawson received Class 3 District 10 All-District honors; and senior Hannah Medlock and junior Allie Hock received honors as All-Frisco League Conference, KJEL All-Stars and Class 3 District 10 All-District. Medlock was named District Player of the Year and Frisco League MVP.

Lady Wildcats Coach Steve Rissler was named District Coach of the Year and Frisco League Coach of the Year.

Congratulations to all these Wildcats and Lady Wildcats on their achievements!