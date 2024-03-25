Obituary – Cledith R. Hubbs

Cledith Rosemary (Holland) Hubbs was born April 27, 1936, to Tommy and Ida Belle (Cole) Holland in Montauk, Mo. She went home to be with the Lord on March 23, 2024, in Licking, Mo. She was married to Dean Hubbs on June 24, 1956, and to this union two daughters, Teresa Lynne Dunnigan (Barry), of Rolla, and Deanna Rosemary Parrett (Michael), of Salem, were born.

Cledith was preceded in death by her husband; mother and father; brothers, Otto and Eldon; sisters, Goldie King, Beulah Floyd and Velma Cadle.

She is survived by her daughters; sisters-in-law, Eleanora Holland, Kay Zook, Irene Willson and devoted companion, Dave Johnston.

Cledith early on was a medical transcriptionist at Ft. Wood. Later she worked at Sew It Seams in Licking. Cledith worked as a campsite clerk at Montauk State Park for many years, where she met and made new friends from across the U.S. Cledith and dear friend Janie Trout laughed away many a shift as they did their duties. Cledith’s beloved husband brought her supper each night during their 18 years there. They always ate at the same picnic table, which became known as Cledith and Dean’s table.

Cledith became a Christian at a young age and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. In later years she became a member of Montauk Baptist Church.

She was an excellent seamstress and sewed beautiful clothes for the family. She and Dean spent fun evenings playing dominos with her sister Velma and brother-in-law Barney. Cledith enjoyed playing the piano. Cledith became well known for her delicious pies, especially coconut cream. She also loved to roller skate and met Dean at the Cabool Roller Rink.

In addition to her daughters and sisters-in-law, Cledith leaves behind nine grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and “Mawie.” Cledith was dearly loved and will be forever missed.

A visitation for Cledith will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Patterson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in loving memory of Cledith. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.