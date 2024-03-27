Busy week for Lady ’Cat Softball

The Lady ’Cats Softball team defeated Summersville on Tuesday evening at Deer Lick Park. Licking’s bats were hot as the ladies outscored Summersville 12-2.

A road trip to Ava on Thursday evening saw less fortune for Licking, as Ava topped the Lady ’Cats 9-2 for the evening.

Saturday held two games for Licking on their home field. In the first game, Licking defeated Hollister 7-6 in a close competition. In the afternoon game, Potosi proved to be too much for the Lady ’Cats as they won 10-5 over Licking.

After a busy week, Licking Softball moved to 3-5 on the season.

Photos by Shari Harris