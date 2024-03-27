| logout
Busy week for Lady ’Cat Softball
The Lady ’Cats Softball team defeated Summersville on Tuesday evening at Deer Lick Park. Licking’s bats were hot as the ladies outscored Summersville 12-2.
A road trip to Ava on Thursday evening saw less fortune for Licking, as Ava topped the Lady ’Cats 9-2 for the evening.
Saturday held two games for Licking on their home field. In the first game, Licking defeated Hollister 7-6 in a close competition. In the afternoon game, Potosi proved to be too much for the Lady ’Cats as they won 10-5 over Licking.
After a busy week, Licking Softball moved to 3-5 on the season.
Photos by Shari Harris