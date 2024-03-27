Centenarian celebrates

Photo by Shari Harris
Luetta Swaringim, center, of Licking, celebrated her 100th birthday with sons Kenneth Swaringim, left, and Don Swaringim (right), at the Boone Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday. An outpouring of love was evidenced by the number of family and friends who were present for the event. Luetta worked as a volunteer at the Licking Senior Center for many years. Her 100th birthday was Thursday, March 21. Luetta and her husband, Henry (who passed in 2005), raised their three children (daughter Sharon is also deceased) at Shoal Creek, in Crawford County. They moved to Licking in 2000 to be closer to family. Happy 100th, Luetta!