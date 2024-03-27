Coming Events March 28, 2024

VIETNAM WAR VETERANS RECOGNITION DAY

American Legion Post 41 is hosting a Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Post 41, 1515 Sam Houston Blvd., Houston, on Friday, March 29. Veterans of all wars are invited. A free lunch will be served, refreshments, games, and social time. The Missouri Veterans Commission will be present to assist with V.A. needs. For more information call 417-967-7119 or 417-318-1554.

BENEFIT VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

A volleyball tournament to benefit the Licking Cemetery will be held on Saturday, March 30, beginning at 8 a.m., at the Licking High School and FEMA gyms. Girls age 10-14 years old are invited to play. Food will be served. The public is invited to attend, eat and watch the tournament. All proceeds will go to the Licking Cemetery fund.

BEST COUNTRY AND GOSPEL MUSIC SHOW

The 10th Annual BEST Country and Gospel Music Show will be at 6:30 p.m. at the old Eminence High School Gym on Saturday, March 30. This promises to be a wonderful music show, hope to see you!

EASTER BREAKFAST

All are invited to a free Easter morning breakfast at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, at First Baptist Church of Licking. Bible study will follow at 10 a.m. with classes for all ages. Worship is at 11 a.m. with children’s church provided. Come and celebrate the risen Lord with us.

K OF C FISH FRY

The Knights of Columbus will host a Fish Fry at St. John Catholic Church on West Highway 32, Licking, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5. Dine in, or call 573-674-4010 for carry out or delivery.

MARKET WEIGH-IN

The Texas County Fair Board will hold a market hog, goat, lamb and replacement heifer weigh-in from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Texas County Fair Grounds on Sunday, April 7.

“MONTAUK TALKS” NEW EDITION

The newest edition of “Montauk Talks- Fish, Relax, Connect with Nature” is now available at The Licking News office.

LHS ALL CLASS REUNION

The LHS All Class Reunion will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Intercounty Electric Auditorium. Doors open at 11 a.m. No fee event, RSVP through Facebook event LHS All Classes Alumni or call or text 417-260-0936. Decade year classes will be honored.

GUN AND QUILT RAFFLE

The Fleet Reserve Association FRA Branch 364 is holding a Gun, Quilt and Large Ceramic Planter Raffle. The raffles are in support of college scholarships. For more information call David Herndon at 417-967-0661.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information and confirmation of classes call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB/YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Church Kidz Club, ages 4 years through 6th grade, will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, and will be served a meal. The youth group, 7th – 12th grade, meets at Triumph Sports on the corner of Highway BB and 63 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. If your child needs a ride, contact the church at 573-674-3141.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

Come to Feels Like Home (on the square, next to the Summersville Library) on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is April 4.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

GIFT SUBSCRIPTIONS

Carrie Edgar, of Edgar Springs, will receive a one-year subscription to The Licking News from Bill Edgar, of Edgar Springs.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or receive a gift subscription to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.