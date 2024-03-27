Eclipse Day concert at Licking Mill

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Moonshine Xpress will be playing “by the dark of the moon” as the moon crosses in front of the sun on Monday, April 8. The Southern Rock/Country/Rock band will set up on the porch of the historic Licking Mill for an eclipse concert that day, and the public is invited to bring their lawn chairs, refreshments and join the fun. Licking is near the path of totality and many are anticipating seeing the rare solar event.

Bobby Ray, lead singer for the band, performed as a solo act at a similar concert on an eclipse day in Southern Illinois several years ago. It was only natural to want to celebrate the event again in his hometown of Licking. Bandmates Dan Trentham, of Licking, Chuck Boone, of Success, and Steve Beaudoin, of Elk Creek, will join Ray on April 8. Moonshine Xpress will rock the porch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and what better place to view the eclipse and enjoy some great music.

Moonshine Xpress travels from Florida to Oklahoma playing gigs for veteran organizations, schools, clubs, private parties and celebrations of all kinds. Monday’s concert will be a benefit, with donations accepted toward maintenance on the mill. Anyone interested in setting up a food or refreshment stand at the event should contact Joan Brannam at 573-674-2547.

Check out the band’s Facebook page, Moonshine Xpress Music, to hear their music. You can contact Bobby Ray at 618-317-0980 for more information about the band.