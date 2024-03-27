Eggs aplenty at Old City Park

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Ginger Duffey, Activity Director at Hickory Manor in Licking, was joined by Hickory Manor employee Brad Land and SCCC employees Pam Lewis and Vanessa Matzenbacher as they helped the Easter Bunny spread 4,500 eggs in three sections of Licking’s Old City Park for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. Donations by Hickory Manor, SCCC and the Licking Chamber of Commerce helped to make the event possible.

This year, Opportunity Sheltered Industries, Inc., in Houston, stuffed eggs with candy for the hunters.

In the 0-4 age group, Greyson Klott and Rylee Parker found golden eggs and received free pool passes. Gracelynn Porter, Carlos Aguilar, Maizi Nash and Easton Burks were all in the 5-8 category and each found a golden egg. In the 9-12 age category, winners were Kimberlynn Berriault, Landon Merrell, Nesaray Watts and Brody Taylor.

Photos by Shari Harris

Photos by Shari Harris

Photos by Shari Harris