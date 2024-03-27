Legacy Service and Outreach

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Legacy Services for mature adults are held at Licking Assembly of God Church every Wednesday at 1 p.m. They offer fellowship with others that are in the same season of life, although everyone is welcome.

Brother Harvey Hoffman and Brother Everett Perkins alternate each week in sharing a message with attendees.

The midweek meetings began in January and provide a faith-filled service for those who don’t feel comfortable driving in inclement weather and/or night hours, or those who just wish to attend.

Immediately following this week’s Legacy Service, an Outreach was hosted for area mature adult individuals or families; approximately 40 were blessed with food and supplies.

The Assembly of God is a Convoy of Hope Distribution Center, receiving four annual semi-truck deliveries of food and product assistance for this area. Upon arrival of the trucks, nine area churches and communities are contacted and they receive distribution and benefit before any Licking outreach program takes place. Volunteers assist with the distribution and the outreach programs that take place in Licking.

Photos by Christy Porter