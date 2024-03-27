LPHC Ice Cream Social

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

A good time was had by all at Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church Saturday evening at an Ice Cream Social fundraiser event. This is the first annual Ice Cream Social extended by the LPHC Royal Rangers, a program that mentors future men; the LPHC Teen Church and LPHC Missionettes were also assisting.

Judges Larry Krewson, Kayleigh Michno and Zack Sims got first taste of nine specialty flavors, and then awarded Tyler first place with a peanut butter, nut, chocolate combination; Declan took second place and Linsey took home third place.

Event participants shared in the ice cream delights and had a large selection of toppings, if desired, to choose from, including “a cherry on top.” Hot dogs and drinks were also available.

The kids assisted James McConnell in drawing for door prizes throughout the evening.

Face painting, a bake sale and mini kids craft show were also enjoyed.

Photos by Christy Porter